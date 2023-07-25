Infinis, a UK generator of low carbon power from captured methane, and one of the UK’s largest recycling and waste management companies, FCC Environment’s new solar park in Winterton has reached project completion.

Developed on a former landfill site, Winterton Solar Park generates circa 4300 MWh of renewable energy each year – enough to power more than 1300 homes.

The Winterton solar energy park occupies approximately 18 acres. It has been constructed in accordance with a methodology approved by the Environment Agency, which protects the existing landfill structure.

“We are thrilled to see the completion of the converted Winterton landfill site into a solar park. It is important to support these projects that make a significant contribution in supporting the UK to achieve its Net Zero targets,” commented Chris Ellis, Director of Operations at FCC Environment.

“Infinis is committed to developing and constructing its pipeline of projects on FCC sites. These developments repurpose landfill, enhance biodiversity and support the UK’s transition to Net Zero,” added Shane Pickering, CEO of Infinis. “We also welcome North Lincolnshire Council’s pro-active approach to reviewing and concluding planning applications in the shortest time possible. This focus has helped enable us to build Winterton and commence generating renewable power into the local grid network within a five-month period, and reinforces the local commitment to supporting clean energy.”

