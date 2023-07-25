Matrix Renewables announces PV plants starting commercial operation in Spain

Matrix Renewables, the TPG Rise-backed renewable energy platform, has announced the launch of its Rocío 1, 2, and 3 solar plants’ commercial operations.

The Rocio PV projects, located in the province of Huelva (Andalusia, Spain), opens with a total capacity of 129 MW and benefits from the optimal solar attributes of the South of Spain. It is the second of Matrix Renewables’ plants in Spain to become commercially operational and will generate clean electricity equivalent of approximately 78 500 households annually, avoiding emissions of over 93 000 tpy of carbon dioxide equivalent. The construction of the Rocío PV project also led to the creation of more than 250 full-time jobs.

The Rocio PV project will be Matrix’s first project in Spain to feature a collocated battery storage system and one of the earliest battery storage projects in the country. The highest environmental standards have been followed in its construction, favouring the integration and safeguarding of biodiversity in the area, such as: hunting type fencing installation, including wildlife crossings; anti-collision plates for birds; stone shelters for small mammals, reptiles and rodents; installation of nesting boxes for endangered bird species in the area; construction of amphibian ponds, among others.

As previously announced, H&M Group has signed a multi-year PPA, which started at commercial operation date of the plants.

Luis Sabaté, President and COO, Matrix Renewables, commented: “2023 has been an extraordinary year for Matrix and the Rocío PV project marks a key milestone in our growth, as well as consolidation and projection in the renewable generation market. Matrix Renewables is well placed to support corporate renewable energy buyers to accelerate their energy transition and sustainability goals. We will continue generating clean renewable energy and contributing to an improved and decarbonised society.”

“It is great to see the solar parks of Rocío, in Andalucía, becoming a reality. Renewable energy plays a crucial role in our climate roadmap to reduce our carbon footprint and achieve net-zero by 2040. In addition to getting closer to meeting our ambitious goals, power purchase agreements like these enable increasing the availability of clean energy in the country,” added Ulrika Leverenz, Head of Green Investment of H&M Group.

