First ESB and BnM project launched as part of solar co-development agreement

ESB and BnM have officially launched Timahoe North solar farm.

This is the first large scale solar project delivered by ESB and BnM as part of their respective renewable energy portfolios.

The project has an installed capacity of 108 MWp and has been exporting to Ireland’s electricity network since earlier in 2025. This is enough energy to power around 25 000 homes, which will support the delivery of more green energy to communities and businesses in line with Ireland’s renewable energy targets for 2030.

Darragh O’Brien TD, Minister for Climate, Energy and the Environment, responded: "I am delighted to be here today, alongside ESB and BnM, for what is another big step in the growth of solar power in Ireland. This project makes a significant contribution to the agreement between both organisations to bring more renewable electricity, in the form of solar, to communities right across the country. For the Midlands region, it is yet another example of how this part of the country can support Ireland as a whole to achieve its ambitious climate targets. In 2024, 40% of Ireland’s electricity supply came from renewable sources. I look forward to seeing more projects like this being delivered as they are so important for our transition to clean, secure, and more affordable electricity.”

Paddy Hayes, ESB Chief Executive, outlined: “ESB is delighted to celebrate the opening of Timahoe North by Minister O’Brien together with our partners BnM. Solar is an increasingly important part of Ireland’s energy mix and this investment at Timahoe North will deliver low carbon electricity for homes, farms, and businesses for many years to come.”

Tom Donnellan, CEO at BnM, commented: “The launch of Timahoe North marks an important milestone for BnM, as we continue to support Ireland’s renewable energy future by developing our 5 GW pipeline of sustainable energy systems, including onshore and offshore wind, solar, biomass, and biogas projects. As the country’s largest generator of renewable electricity, with an operational portfolio of 1 GW, we are proud to bring this solar project into operation with our joint venture partner, ESB. This is the first in a series of solar farms we are developing with the potential to deliver up to 500 MW of solar capacity. Projects like Timahoe North demonstrate how we are using our landbank, strategic partnerships, and delivery capability to provide clean, secure energy that supports economic growth, strengthens energy resilience, and enables Ireland’s transition to a low-carbon economy.”

The Timahoe North solar farm is part of a co-development agreement between ESB and BnM to develop a significant solar portfolio across counties in the Midlands. The joint venture will collectively deliver up to 500 MW of power from solar farms based on BnM lands. The project was delivered in conjunction with contractors and subcontractors, including Voltalia, H&MV Engineering, S&G Solar Ltd., and Wills Bros Group – who played a vital role in bringing this project to life.

A Community Benefit Fund has been established as part of the operation of the site. The fund will be used for economic, environmental, social and cultural well-being of the local community.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Dive into the latest renewable energy insights in the Summer issue of Energy Global, out now! This edition features a guest comment from Change Rebellion on the role real change management can play in the global energy sector before a regional report, which looks at energy trends and transformations across the Americas. Other key topics are also explored, including offshore support vessels, floating wind, weather analysis, and battery storage. Contributors include Ørsted, CRC Evans, Miros, Solcast, and more, so don’t miss out!