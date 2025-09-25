Infinis accelerates solar and storage growth with flagship projects

Infinis, one of the UK’s leading low-carbon energy generators, has started construction on two flagship renewable energy projects: Ford Oaks solar park in Devon, and Oaklands solar and battery energy storage system (BESS) energy park in the Vale of Glamorgan.

Together, the projects mark major milestones in Infinis’ growing investment in solar and battery storage, combining nature-positive design with flexible grid support.

Located near Exeter Airport, Ford Oaks will generate 37 GWh of clean electricity annually – enough to power over 10 000 homes. With construction commenced, the 45-hectare site plans to be the first UK solar project to secure a Building with Nature Award, demonstrating high-quality green infrastructure.

Andrew Leeding, Director of Development and Construction at Infinis, commented: “Ford Oaks reflects a new generation of infrastructure – where clean energy, nature restoration, and climate resilience go hand-in-hand. This project sets a new benchmark for how solar can deliver carefully designed long term environmental benefits.”

Gemma Jerome, Head of Green Infrastructure at Sintali, added, “We welcome Infinis’ ambition at Ford Oaks to set a national benchmark for how new infrastructure can be designed to integrate biodiversity benefits and proactively contribute to nature recovery and climate resilience. As the first project of its kind to apply the Building with Nature Standards, Ford Oaks is showing leadership in the renewable energy sector. By working with Sintali to pursue a Building with Nature Award, Infinis is demonstrating a strong commitment to embedding environmental quality from the outset.”

In Wales, Oaklands, Infinis’ first co-located solar and battery project, is set to provide 70 GWh of renewable energy per year, co-located with 46 MW of battery storage upon completion. Scheduled for energisation at the end of 2026, the site will deliver power for 20 000+ homes and a projected 172% net gain for biodiversity through landscape restoration and new wildlife corridors.

Ethical Power is acting as the principal EPC contractor for both projects, representing five projects now delivered under the construction framework agreement between both organisations.

Tom Kneen, CEO of Ethical Power, concluded: “We are delighted to engage with Infinis on another two solar projects, reinforcing our shared vision for a low-carbon future. Our partnership with Infinis continues to grow, now spanning multiple project types and technologies, including brownfield builds and co-located project development. This collaboration highlights the strengths of Ethical Power as a vertically integrated company, capable of delivering impactful solutions at scale.”

