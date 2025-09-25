RES wins contract to operate UK's largest solar farm

RES, the world’s largest independent renewable energy company, has been awarded a three-year contract to operate and maintain the UK’s largest solar farm which became operational in July 2025.

Located on the north Kent coast, Cleve Hill solar park will deliver 373 MW of clean, low-cost electricity to more than 100 000 homes annually. The project is set to play a critical role in advancing the UK’s transition to a secure, decarbonised en-ergy system.

Under the agreement, RES will provide operations and maintenance services – optimising asset performance, efficiency, and availability by drawing on its proven expertise in utility scale solar projects.

Juan Gutiérrez, CEO Services at RES, said: “Securing this contract is a significant milestone that reflects the confidence in our technical teams and our ability to deliver high-quality service on projects of national importance.

“Cleve Hill demonstrates what’s achievable when ambition is matched with delivery. To build on this momentum, we need continued progress on permitting, grid access, and consistent policy support across all markets. With continued support and momentum, projects of this scale will become standard practice in the UK’s energy future.”

Cleve Hill is designated a Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project (NSIP) and received development consent from the Secretary of State for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy in May 2020. RES, which has now developed more than 28 GW of renewable energy projects worldwide, says the UK must continue scaling up projects of this kind to meet its climate and energy security goals.

The project was constructed on behalf of Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners by Metlen. This marks the first UK collaboration between RES and Metlen, who already work together on projects in Italy, Romania, and Australia.

