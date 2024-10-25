Burckhardt Compression receives order from Sipchem

The solar industry is experiencing unprecedented global growth, with a 60% increase in electricity capacity from 2022 – 2023, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA). A key material in the solar supply chain is ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA), a polymer which, among other things, is used in the production of EVA films utilised as solar panel encapsulants to protect photovoltaic cells and to ensure long-term solar panel performance.

Burckhardt Compression, with over 70 years of expertise in extreme high-pressure compression for the EVA industry, is the market leader in providing hyper and booster compressors essential for the production of EVA copolymers. These compressors reach discharge pressures of up to 3500 bar, which is necessary for manufacturing the EVA film.

After strong capacity expansion for EVA production in China in the last two years, which led to record level orders for Burckhardt Compression, new EVA plants are now also being built outside of China. In particular, the company won a notable order for Sahara International Petrochemical Company (Sipchem) in Saudi Arabia, which is expanding its EVA production capacity by 70 000 tpy, bringing its total to 290 000 tpy. By 2030, Saudi Arabia aims to reach 50% of its power generation with renewable energy.

Burckhardt Compression and Sipchem have a decade-long partnership, with the first Hyper Compressor, the K8, achieving record-breaking performance and longevity. For Sipchem’s plant expansion, Burckhardt Compression will supply an additional hyper compressor.

“Sipchem has been delighted with the exceptional performance of its existing BCAG K8-Hyper Compressor and extends its sincere appreciation to Burckhardt Compression for their excellent technical and operational support. Sipchem is looking forward to a repeat performance of its newly ordered BCAG K4 Compressor and recommends Burckhardt Compressors for applications requiring high performance,” said Patrick Benavides, General Manager Polymers, Sipchem.

Wanderley Simoes, Global Sales Director LDPE and IG, SYST Division, commented: “We are honoured to once again partner with Sipchem to supply their second Hyper Compressor. This collaboration reinforces the strong relationship between our companies and demonstrates the excellent performance of the existing K8 Hyper Compressor and our local service capabilities.”

As the solar industry continues its impressive growth, Burckhardt Compression is poised to capitalise on new opportunities, supporting the global energy transition and driving sustainable growth.

