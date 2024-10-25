Innova Renewables energises Stokeford solar park

Innova has announced that, on 31 July 2024, the Stokeford solar park was energised. The site, located around 15 km to the southwest of Bournemouth in Dorset, comprises a solar plant with a capacity of 28.5 MWp.

With over a decade long successful track record in the renewables industry, Stokeford solar farm is the third site in Innova’s current portfolio to be energised, with Carn Nicholas in Swansea being the first in early 2023, and Bicker Fen (previously Manor Farm) the second in March this year.

Alongside Carn Nicholas and Bicker Fen, Stokeford solar park was awarded a contract for difference (CfD) by the UK Government’s Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy in 2022, furthering its support for the UK’s transition towards net zero.

Tom Cooledge, Investment Director, Innova, said: “We are delighted to announce that Stokeford solar and Alaska wind farm were successfully powered to the SSE network, exporting and are currently undergoing final commissioning checks.

“The shared grid connection between the two complementary renewable energy technologies represented some unique technical and commercial complexities. These were professionally managed by our engineering team and project partners to reach this significant project milestone.

“We are proud to have delivered our first multi-generation grid connection, which we hope to leverage across our future project portfolio.”

Will Bond, Landowner at Stokeford Farm and Innova JV partner, commented: “It is satisfying to see Stokeford solar farm energised. Alongside Alaska wind farm, which it will share its grid connection with, the site will be a significant contributor to Dorset’s net-zero targets and ecological restoration.”

