Invenergy announce new solar project in the US

Invenergy, a privately-held global developer and operator of sustainable energy solutions, has announced a 1310 MW solar energy generation facility in the US. Currently under construction in northeast Texas, the Samson Solar Energy Centre (Samson Solar) will support the sustainability objectives of five major consumer brands and supply power to three Texas municipalities.

As a partner to commercial and industrial renewable energy customers, Invenergy has contracted more than 3500 MW of wind and solar capacity to help more than 20 different corporate users reach their sustainability and clean energy goals across six US markets, as well as Mexico.

Samson Solar is one of many Invenergy developments that is powering daily American life, and will also provide more Texans with cleaner, cost-effective power through agreements with:

AT&T: 500 MW

Honda: 200 MW

McDonald’s: 160 MW

Google: 100 MW

The Home Depot: 50 MW

City of Bryan, Texas: 150 MW

City of Denton, Texas: 75 MW

City of Garland, Texas: 25 MW.

Located in Lamar, Red River and Franklin counties, US, Samson Solar is a US$1.6 billion capital investment and will support up to 600 jobs over the course of the 36 month construction period. In addition, the project will drive significant local economic development, bringing more than US$250 million in landowner payments and supporting local communities through nearly US$200 million in property tax payments over the life of the project.

The project will be constructed in five phases over the next three years, with each phase commencing operation upon completion. The full project is slated to be operational in 2023. When complete, it will produce enough energy to power nearly 300 000 American homes.