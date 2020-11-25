LONGi supplies modules to solar plant in Vietnam

LONGi, headquartered in Xi'an, China, has announced that it has successfully supplied its Hi-MO 4 Series modules to Southeast Asia solar plant, Phase I of the Xuan Thien Ea Sup Project in Dak Lak, Vietnam.

Commissioned by Xuan Thien Group on 15 November 15 2020, the 600 MWac / 831 MWp utility-scale solar plant is estimated to have an electricity output of 1.5 billion kWh/y.

The solar power plant has nearly 2 million solar panels, 500 kV / 1200 MVA transformer station and 22.2 km of 500 kV line. The plant, which has been set up at an estimated cost of 20 000 billion dong, has been commissioned five months earlier than the scheduled date of completion due to joint efforts by the developers, logistics partners and equipment suppliers, including LONGi. Construction of this plant started in April 2020 and LONGi signed an agreement to supply 273 MW of its modules to be used for the project in May 2020. LONGi completed the delivery way before the deadline.

Numerous projects to build large solar power facilities are underway in Vietnam, as the country works towards bridging its anticipated power shortage with green energy. Dak Lak province, located in Vietnam's Central Highlands, is blessed with ample sunshine and abundant idle land, making it highly suitable for solar power generation. Xuan Thien Group, therefore, plans to scale up the capacity of this plant to 2000 MWac / 2800 MWp by early 2022, providing about 5 billion kWh/y for the national electricity system.

This landmark project indicates LONGi's shared ambition towards the sustainability of the booming Southeast Asian market. As one of the world's Tier 1 solar manufacturers, LONGi has joined all three of Climate Group's RE initiatives: RE100, EV100 and EP100, as part of its green corporate responsibility in global climate action. Moving forward, LONGi seeks to promote the global energy transition with global partners and customers, by providing its high-efficiency mono-crystalline solar modules around the whole world.