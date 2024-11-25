BayWa r.e. completes sale of largest solar portfolio

BayWa r.e. has completed the sale of three solar projects to a leading privately held renewable independent power producer (IPP). The portfolio, totalling 517 MWdc of solar capacity, represents a significant step in expanding the nation’s renewable energy infrastructure. The projects will reach commercial operation by the end of 2025. BayWa r.e. finalised the transaction in October 2024.

“We are pleased to complete the largest portfolio sale in the history of the BayWa r.e. Group, and to strengthening the American energy grid with renewable energy,” said Fred Robinson, CEO at BayWa r.e. Americas. “This transaction reaffirms our strategy in identifying high-quality projects in key markets. We look forward to further expanding our pipeline to meet the rapid demand growth in the US.”

Located in the PJM Interconnection (PJM), originally named for Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Maryland, and the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO), two major US grid operators, the projects are already driving substantial economic activity in the regions. They support local businesses and service providers during construction, while also creating local jobs and generating long-term tax revenue.

Stoel Rives served as legal counsel for BayWa r.e. and Marathon Capital advised BayWa r.e. as the sell-side advisor.

