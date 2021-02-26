Solarcentury receives permits for Spanish solar farms

Solarcentury has received the grid access permits for two solar farms in Castellón and Alicante on the East coast of Spain, adding to those obtained in November 2020 in Turís and Alborache, Spain. The four Spanish sites will generate a total of 980 GWh/yr, equivalent to the annual energy consumed by 290 000 local households.

Collectively, the projects will prevent the emission of 290 000 tpy of CO 2 and will be accompanied by a strong environmental and social commitment. The four projects are expected to create more than 1000 jobs during the construction phase.

The Arada solar farm, in Castellón, will cover an area of approximately 300 ha. and will have a capacity of 155 MWp. It’s estimated that it will generate 290 GWh/yr of clean energy, a volume equivalent to the energy demand of 88 500 homes.

In Alicante, the future Tendetes solar farm will cover an area of approximately 350 ha. and will have a capacity of 165 MWp. The installed capacity will feed 320 GWh/yr into the grid, which is the equivalent of the demand of 100 000 local homes.

These developments support the strategic importance of the Valencia region for Solarcentury, as they represent nearly 25% of the company’s planned investment in Spain over the next few years. The Spanish portfolio of projects under development totals 2 GW.

Solarcentury has built some of the main solar farms in Spain together with its German partner Encavis AG. Talayuela Solar (Extremadura) is one of the most important photovoltaic (PV) projects in Europe, with a power generation capacity of 300 MW. The companies also partnered to develop Cabrera Solar, totalling 200 MWp, in Seville, Spain.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry read our latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Energy Global’s Winter 2020 issue

The Winter issue of Energy Global provides a range of technical articles covering technological advancements and future outlooks in the renewables sector, from companies including CorPower Ocean, Rystad Energy, Black & Veatch, Voltalia, FUERGY, and more.