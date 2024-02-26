Encavis obtains two Spanish solar farms

Hamburg-based wind and solar farm operator Encavis AG, has expanded its Spanish solar portfolio with two more solar farms in Andalucia (Spain). The Lirios solar farm 109 MW, 220 GWh)/year acquired by BayWa r. e., 35 km west of Seville, is already under construction and is expected to be connected to the grid in 4Q25. The La Florida Hive solar farm (30 MW, 60 GWh/y) will be built south-east of Seville in Dos Hermanas and will be connected to the grid in 2H25. The projects were developed by Hive Energy.

"We have seized this opportunity to further expand our Spanish solar park portfolio on a massive scale," said Mario Schirru, CIO/COO of Encavis AG. “With the additional 1 TWh of electricity purchased in 2023, Encavis has not only exceeded its expansion target for 2023 but has also specifically acquired projects in one of our focus markets that can be quickly connected to the grid.”

In fiscal year 2023, ENCAVIS purchased around 550 MW of new generation capacity. In the current mix of acquired wind and solar projects, this corresponds to an annual electricity production of 1000 GWh or 1 TWh respectively. ENCAVIS thus surpasses its original target of acquiring an additional 750 GWh by a third, or more than 33%. Never before in the Company's history has the Group acquired such a large generation portfolio in a financial year as it did in 2023.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Winter 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles weather analysis, geothermal solutions, energy storage technology, and more. This issue also features a regional report looking at the future of renewables in North America, and a report from Théodore Reed-Martin, Editorial Assistant, Energy Global, on how Iceland utilises its unique geology for renewable energy.