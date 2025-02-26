Uniper builds two new solar projects in the UK

Uniper has kicked off the construction phase of two solar projects in the Midlands at Tamworth and Totmonslow in Staffordshire.

Together, both solar farms will see up to 23 300 UK homes per year powered using renewable energy, helping to meet the UK’s net-zero targets. Once operational, the Tamworth solar farm in Alvecote, Tamworth, would have the potential to generate around 44.20 MWp. The Totmonslow solar farm in Draycott in the Moors, will be capable of 21.33 MWp. This equates to powering around 15 900 and 7400 homes per year respectively.

Uniper expects to start construction later this year, with the first electricity to be fed into the national grid in 2026.

Both the Tamworth and Totmonslow solar projects were granted planning consent by the respective local planning authorities in 2023. In addition, the Tamworth solar project was awarded a contract for difference (CfD) in the AR6 CFD auction in August 2024.

“We’re very pleased to be taking forward the development of the Tamworth and Totmonslow solar farms, which will be some of the first renewable energy projects to be delivered by Uniper in the UK. This investment demonstrates our commitment to the UK renewable energy market,” said Alex Smethers, Head of Renewables UK, Uniper.

Investments in these solar developments are part of Uniper’s commitment to invest approximately €8 billion into growth and transformation projects by the early 2030s. This includes the development of Uniper’s ever-growing European portfolio of solar and onshore wind projects, helping deliver the company’s aim to accelerate the transition to a net-zero future.

In the UK, Uniper is exploring opportunities to potentially develop renewable projects in and around its existing power stations with a focus on the development of solar and onshore wind projects, which for some projects could also include the installation of battery storage facilities.

Uniper is committed to expanding its renewable portfolio across Europe, focusing on the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Sweden, Hungary, and Poland. In addition to Tamworth and Totmonslow, Uniper has also started construction of several solar farms in Germany and Hungary. The company’s goal is to develop up to 10 GW of capacity to ready-to-build status by 2030.

The combined export capacity for the schemes is 45 MW. Tamworth 30 MW and 15 MW for Totmonslow.

The EPC contractors for the schemes are Sunotec UK Ltd for Tamworth and Sustainable Bright for Totmonslow.

