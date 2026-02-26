Zelestra advances with construction of 27.5 MWdc solar plant in Germany

Zelestra, a global, multi-technology, customer-focused renewable energy company, has progressed with the construction of the 27.5 MWdc Klevenow solar project in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Germany.

Following the initial work period, most of the ground mounting posts are now in place, half of the low voltage cables have been laid, and the high voltage transformer has been installed in the substation area. The solar modules are set to arrive in the next two weeks, and the site is expected to be fully operational by the end of 2Q26. Around 40 jobs will be supported during the construction period of the project.

The anticipated annual production of 28 700 MWh will help to avoid approximately 9500 tpy of CO 2 and will supply energy for the commercial and industrial demand coming from the nearby Pomeranian Triangle.

Zelestra is also working on the hybridisation of Klevenow, with a 30 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) scheme in development, which will enable the project to further support local energy demand.

Robert Hienz, Zelestra’s CEO in Germany, commented: “The Klevenow project marks the beginning of a busy construction period for Zelestra in Germany. We anticipate breaking ground on more than 120 MW of solar capacity this year, across the five projects we have secured in EEG tenders. We look forward to achieving full commercial operation at Klevenow this summer and continuing to advance our pipeline of more than 2 GW of BESS and solar projects across the country as the year progresses.”

The project is part of Zelestra’s accelerated growth plan in Germany, following the acquisition of East Energy in October 2024. The company has moved quickly from project development into construction and towards operations, with a 2 GW pipeline in total being progressed across 25 solar and 15 BESS in the country.

Zelestra’s team in Germany consists of over 70 people with 3 offices in Hamburg, Berlin, and Rostock – and a senior leadership team that has many decades of experience in delivering clean energy projects in the country.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Don’t miss out on our final issue of Energy Global from 2025! The Winter issue begins with a regional report on Africa’s energy future, with articles on topics such as wind turbine components, geothermal drilling & operations and energy storage technology. With contributors including Magnomatics, Flyability, Bachmann electronic GmbH, NOV, and more, don’t miss out!