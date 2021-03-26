BayWa r.e. expands to meet growing solar energy demand in Poland

Thanks to y/y growth in its solar distribution business in Poland, BayWa r.e. has now unveiled plans for its first warehouse and new offices in Kraków, Poland.

The new facilities, which will open in April 2021, herald a new era for the photovoltaic (PV) distribution business for the company in Poland and will enable it to improve on its services to Polish PV installers.

“We’ve seen fantastic growth from small beginnings in December 2016,” explained Lukasz Zaziabl, Managing Director of BayWa r.e. Solar Systems in Poland. “Our products and services have quickly become highly-regarded by the country’s solar installers, and our new 5700 m2 modern warehouse and nearby office facilities are being set up to offer even better logistics and support.”

“In addition to our new facilities, we also have a fantastic team of solar energy experts in the country. From our sales team, product managers and trainers through to our logistics team – together we believe we provide the perfect level of support for our customers.”

Stable legislation, government support and an increasing focus on renewables in place of fossil fuel generation have served to drive a continued growth in the domestic rooftop solar market.

By the end of 2020, micro-installations accounted for over 70% of the total installed PV capacities in Poland, meaning Polish installers have needed to source quality components to help them meet growing demand.

Often installers within Poland must arrange currency exchanges to import systems and products into the country. This process adds a layer of complexity to the purchase as well as making the timescales between order and delivery longer.

“Once the new warehouse and offices are open, customers will be able to pay us directly without the need for any currency exchange. We will also be able to significantly improve delivery lead times and expect 95% of products to be delivered within 24 hours, and the remainder within 48 hours.”

“This all adds up to be excellent news for our customers – a faster, less complex service, provided ‘locally’, in their own currency,” added Lukasz.

The new facilities will bring other benefits, including a training area to provide support on new systems.

BayWa r.e. will be offering a range of free theory and practical training to help installers to not only make the best choices when it comes to purchasing, but to also keep up to speed with the latest systems and increase their safety knowledge.

Increasingly, installers are choosing the company’s own novotegra mounting system which is known for its strength, reliability and speed of installation.

The expansion of facilities in Poland now means installers can benefit from the services of a novotegra expert who will travel to site for the first installation and provide hands-on installation training.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry read our latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Energy Global’s Winter 2020 issue

The Winter issue of Energy Global provides a range of technical articles covering technological advancements and future outlooks in the renewables sector, from companies including CorPower Ocean, Rystad Energy, Black & Veatch, Voltalia, FUERGY, and more.

&nbsp;