Eurowind Energy invests €174.8 million in solar park in Romania

Eurowind Energy has announced the development of a new solar park in Visina, Dâmbovita County. With an installed capacity of 220 MW, the project will be the company’s largest in Romania and one of the largest nationwide. The total estimated investment amounts to €174.8 million.

Adrian Dobre, Country Manager Romania at Eurowind Energy, stated: “We are a committed player with solid long-term plans for Romania and a local pipeline of around 7.5 GW at various stages of development. The Visina project is a significant milestone for us – we’ve been working on it for several years, and we’re excited to see it moving closer to the construction phase. We always think long-term, and where needed, we are ready to integrate storage solutions to support grid stability and contribute to the sustainable growth of the energy sector.”

The park will be built on a 354-ha. site and will include over 400 000 photovoltaic panels. Once operational, it is expected to generate around 400 GWh of renewable electricity annually, equivalent to the yearly consumption of approximately 150 000 households.

The investment will bring substantial benefits to the local community. Eurowind Energy will upgrade a 7.5-km agricultural access road, which will remain open to public use, thereby contributing to the area’s infrastructure development.

