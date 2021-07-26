Eni acquires solar plants from Dhamma Energy Group

Eni, through Eni gas e luce, has acquired the Dhamma Energy Group from the relevant founding partners. The company holds a platform for the development of solar plants in France and Spain.

Dhamma Energy Group’s asset portfolio comprises a pipeline of projects at various stages of development for almost 3 GW in both countries and includes plants already in operation or in advanced development in France for around 120 MW.

The transaction includes the integration of the team that contributed to Dhamma Energy Group’s success into Eni gas e luce, providing a basis for further development of the renewable projects portfolio of Eni gas e luce.

The operation is part of the plan for the expansion of renewable power generation capacity and its integration in the retail activities in the French and Spanish markets.

Completion of the transaction is subject to the achievement of the customary authorisations.

Eni gas e luce has been present in the retail electricity market since 2003 through Eni Gas & Power France with 1.3 million customers, while in Spain it operates through Aldro Energía Y Soluciones S.L., a wholly owned subsidiary that operates in the energy and gas sales market for household customers as well as large, small and medium-sized enterprises. In February 2021, Eni signed an agreement with X-Elio for the acquisition of three solar projects in southern Spain for a total capacity of 140 MW.

