TVA secures First Solar technology for Alabama Project

The Tennessee Valley Authority has announced that it has secured 279 MW of advanced thin film solar panels from First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR) for its planned Lawrence County Solar Project in Lawrence County, Alabama, which is expected to commence commercial operation in 2027. The project reflects TVA’s growing emphasis on solar in the region, which, by 2025, is also expected to become the home of one of the largest fully vertically integrated solar manufacturing facilities in the United States, when Arizona-headquartered First Solar commissions its fourth American factory.

“TVA remains committed to investing in the energy system of the future for the benefit of the people of the Tennessee Valley that we serve and are pleased to work with First Solar,” said Roger Waldrep, Vice President, TVA Major Projects. “Through our work with First Solar, TVA will continue to integrate more renewable generation into our overall portfolio with solar technology developed and manufactured in America.”

First Solar is investing approximately US$1.3 billion in expanding its US manufacturing footprint from over 6.5 GW of annual nameplate capacity currently, to approximately 10.9 GWDC by 2026. In addition to the US$1.1 billion being invested in the new 3.5 GW Lawrence County facility, the company has also embarked on a US$185 million expansion of its existing manufacturing footprint in Ohio. First Solar also announced an investment of up to US$370 million for a dedicated research and development (R&D) innovation centre in Perrysburg, Ohio, which is expected to be completed in 2024.

“As America’s Solar Company, we’re pleased that our technology will power the Lawrence County Solar Project,” added Georges Antoun, Chief Commercial Officer, First Solar. “As we scale our manufacturing footprint and supply chains, it is vital that the communities we operate in benefit from our creation of jobs, economic value, and clean electricity produced by our solar technology.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Summer 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on alternative fuels, battery storage solutions, solar optimisation, and more. This issue also features a regional report on the recent developments in the European renewables market.