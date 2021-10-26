 Skip to main content
  4. EDPR secures PPA for solar project in Brazil

EDPR secures PPA for solar project in Brazil

Published by
 Energy Global,

EDPR, the world's fourth largest renewable energy producer, through its subsidiary EDP Renováveis Brasil (EDPR Brasil), secured a 15 year power purchase agreement (PPA) to sell the clean energy produced by the 209 MWac Monte Verde solar power plant in Brazil.

EDPR will co-invest 50/50 alongside EDP Energias do Brasil (EDP Brasil) in the Monte Verde solar power plant. The project is located in the State of Rio Grande do Norte and is expected to enter in operation in 2024.

With this new PPA, EDPR continues to increase its technological diversification with 2.7 GW of secured capacity in solar and an overall secured capacity of 7.4 GW for 2021 - 2025.

The company’s success in securing new PPAs reinforces its low-risk profile and growth strategy based on the development of competitive projects with long-term visibility, fostering the acceleration of the energy transition and the decarbonisation of the economy.



For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Energy Global's Autumn 2021 issue

The Autumn issue of Energy Global features a varied spectrum of in-depth technical articles detailing recent projects, future projections, and technological advancements in the renewables sector, from companies including MISTRAS Group, Fugro, X1 Wind, Sulzer, and more.

Read the article online at: https://www.energyglobal.com/solar/26102021/edpr-secures-ppa-for-solar-project-in-brazil/

You might also like

Wärtsilä energy storage system activated in UK

Pivot Power has activated Wärtsilä’s 50 MW lithium-ion energy storage system in Kemsley, Kent, UK, to help support the integration of renewable energy into the UK’s National Grid.

 
 

Embed article link: (copy the HTML code below):