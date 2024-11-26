AFRY preferred technical partner for Neoen’s solar farm in Ireland

AFRY has been appointed as the owner’s engineer for a large scale solar photovoltaic (PV) project in Ballinknockane, Ireland, developed by Neoen. With a capacity of 79 MWp, this large scale solar plant plays a critical role in advancing the country’s clean energy goals.

Neoen, a leading independent renewable energy producer, operates a capacity of 8.7 GW across solar, wind, and storage projects worldwide, actively contributing to the energy transition. The Ballinknockane solar PV project, located in Limerick County, is projected to achieve a capacity of 79 MWp and will include a ground-mounted PV plant and a 110 kV substation for connection to the Irish electrical grid.

AFRY will provide comprehensive owner’s engineering services for the solar PV project, including the electrical interconnection facility. AFRY’s responsibilities encompass project management support, design review, and monitoring of the con-struction and commissioning phases.

“We are pleased to have selected AFRY as our Owner’s Engineer for the construction of the Ballinknockane solar farm in Ireland. Their team's expertise, professionalism, and unwavering commitment to quality have been instrumental in reaching this important milestone. We are confident that their support will be key to the successful delivery of this ambitious project. We look forward to collaborating closely to accelerate Ireland’s transition to clean, renewable energy,” said Cyril Perrin, Managing Director of Neoen Ireland.

Once operational, the solar farm will generate clean energy sufficient to power 16 000 homes each year, reducing carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 21 000 tpy. Additionally, it will incorporate agricultural practices, including sheep-grazing. Ballinknockane solar farm is expected to be energised mid-2026 and fully operational in 1H27.

Carlos Perez Galvan, Head of Wind & Solar in Ireland and UK at AFRY, added: “We’re pleased to partner with Neoen on this transformative large scale solar PV project. At AFRY, we take pride in contributing to Ireland’s clean energy future, and this collaboration marks a significant step forward.”

