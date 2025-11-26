RES signs first services contract with Matrix Renewables

RES has signed its first operation and maintenance (O&M) contract with Matrix Renewables, an independent producer backed by the TPG Rise investment fund and one of the fastest-growing players in the international renewable energy sector.

The contract covers the O&M of more than 300 MW of photovoltaic (PV) power distributed across five Spanish provinces: Jaén, Huelva, Seville, Badajoz, and Valladolid. This strengthens the company’s presence in Andalusia and Extremadura, as well as consolidating its position in Castile and León, a key region in the national solar expansion.

Matrix Renewables, which operates in Spain, Italy, the UK, Chile and the US, stands out for its integrated operating model, managing the entire life cycle of its assets. This customer profile demands global partners capable of offering technical excellence, reliability, and advanced predictive maintenance strategies and digital solutions, areas in which RES has consolidated its international recognition.

Manuel Sánchez-Merenciano, Global Head of Solar/Storage/Green H2 – O&M Services, commented: “This agreement reflects the trust that major independent power producers (IPPs) place in our ability to optimise the performance and availability of large, diverse solar portfolios. Matrix Renewables sets a high bar for operational quality, and we are pleased to bring our global experience and digital capabilities to support their assets across Spain.”

The agreement comes at a particularly important time for RES, following the announcement that it remains in second place worldwide in solar O&M, according to the latest ranking by the consulting firm Wood Mackenzie, consolidating its position as the ISP with the greatest reach and geographical diversification in the sector. This recognition reinforces the company’s ability to offer a quality service, under the highest safety standards and high technical level in any market, a determining factor for global customers such as Matrix Renewables.

Globally, RES currently manages 21.9 GW of maintained solar power, 8.5 GW in Spain, where the company is positioned as the national leader in solar operation and maintenance services. In addition, RES maintains its leadership in EMEA, with 13 GW under management, and continues to expand strongly in the Americas, where it has increased its capacity by more than 50% over the last year, reaching 3 GW in the US and consolidating its position as the leading ISP in Chile with 2.3 GW of maintained solar power.

RES’ experience and technical expertise in managing large solar portfolios makes this alliance a significant step forward in its growth and diversification strategy. The contract reinforces its role as a partner of choice for major IPPs seeking to maximise the performance and availability of their assets in an increasingly demanding and competitive market.

Beyond the increase in managed PV capacity, this agreement strengthens RES’s position in the most technically demanding solar operation and maintenance and consolidates its role as a strategic partner within the Spanish PV market.

