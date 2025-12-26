ib vogt sells Baobab solar project to EOS NER Solar España

ib vogt has sold the 95.18 MWp Baobab solar photovoltaic project in Segovia, Spain, to EOS NER Solar España S.L., a subsidiary of EOS NER, a leading Swiss independent power producer wholly owned by EOS Holding. The transaction marks a strategic milestone for EOS's Iberian expansion and reinforces ib vogt's position as a trusted project developer in the Iberian market.

The Baobab solar project generates approximately 190 GWh of clean electricity annually, sufficient to power more than 55 000 households, whilst preventing an estimated 19 000 tpy of CO 2 emissions. This equates to the carbon avoided by 16 000 tpy of oil consumption. The project is underpinned by a 15-year power purchase agreement that secures revenue streams and supply certainty for EOS NER Solar España’s investment.

Baobab solar uses advanced bifacial solar panel technology coupled with single-axis tracking systems to maximise energy generation. The project holds significant potential for future hybridisation with co-located battery energy storage systems (BESS), enabling greater grid resilience and market flexibility whilst unlocking additional value streams.

Andreas Schell, CEO of ib vogt, said: “We are delighted to announce the successful sale of Baobab Solar. This transaction demonstrates institutional confidence in ib vogt's renewable energy pipeline and our ability to deliver economically sustainable infrastructure at scale. Baobab Solar exemplifies our integrated approach, combining financial rigour, advanced technology, and operational excellence, to create renewable energy solutions that generate value for investors, communities, and climate objectives simultaneously.”

Baobab solar forms part of a larger 513.1 MWp cluster in Segovia developed by ib vogt, which directly contributes to Spain's ambitious 2050 climate neutrality targets and the nation's roadmap to 100% renewable electricity generation.

ib vogt retains comprehensive operations & maintenance (O&M) and asset management responsibilities for Baobab Solar, ensuring ongoing performance optimisation, technical excellence, and asset value preservation throughout the project's operational lifetime.

To achieve strong biodiversity outcomes whilst advancing renewable energy development, ib vogt undertook detailed environmental assessments at Baobab solar. The site features two purpose-built ponds creating habitats for amphibians and local wildlife, alongside three dedicated owl nesting boxes designed to support vulnerable species. ib vogt's local team planted native species including holm oak and aromatic plants, establishing natural habitats that ensure ecological connectivity and long-term ecosystem health in the surrounding landscape.

Legal counsel was provided by Herbert Smith Freehills Karmer for the sell side and Garrigues for the buy side.

