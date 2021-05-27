Woodside to supply solar energy for its Pluto LNG facility

Woodside is investigating the supply of approximately 50 MW of solar energy to the Woodside-operated Pluto LNG facility on Western Australia’s Burrup Peninsula.

The solar power would be supplied from the proposed Woodside Power Project, which could comprise more than 210 000 solar panels, making it one of the largest solar projects in Western Australia.

The company has undertaken a range of environmental, geotechnical and engineering studies and is progressing key stakeholder consultations ahead of seeking regulatory approvals for the power project.

Woodside Acting Chief Executive Officer, Meg O’Neill, said Western Australia is uniquely placed to capitalise on the state’s world-class renewable energy resources and the willingness of industry, government and other key stakeholders to co-operate on new energy opportunities.

“Woodside’s vision is for large-scale supply of renewable energy to existing and future industry on the Burrup Peninsula.

“We are lucky to have access to abundant natural resources, safe and reliable energy operations and both industry and government that are motivated to drive sustainable energy outcomes.

“Our work with Perdaman is another demonstration of the important role the gas industry can play in driving the energy transition and achieving net-zero emissions by 2050,” she said.

Perdaman opportunity

Woodside and Perdaman have announced intentions to evaluate the supply of a further 50 MW of solar power from the Woodside Power Project to Perdaman’s proposed urea facility.

Perdaman estimates incorporating solar power would reduce its fuel gas consumption by approximately 50% while reducing emissions by at least 200 000 tpy of CO 2 equivalent1, over 20 years. The initiative would also allow Perdaman to increase production of ammonia, which produces zero emissions at the point of use.

Perdaman Chairman, Vikas Rambal, said the initiative is strategically in line with its commitments to greenhouse gas management and carbon neutrality by 2050.

“This exciting initiative with Woodside will further enhance the manufacturing of blue ammonia for supply to the Asian market and help position Western Australia as a first mover in implementing renewable energy in a world-scale downstream industry.

“We look forward to working with Woodside on our shared objectives for a lower carbon future,” he said.

1Subject to final design and observed gas turbine efficiencies.

