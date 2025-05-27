La Gineste solar farm inaugurated in France by Q ENERGY and Velto Renewables

After more than a decade in development, the La Gineste solar farm has been inaugurated in the French municipality of La Tourette-Cabardès, Aude.

Local and regional officials joined representatives from Q ENERGY and Velto Renewables to celebrate the commissioning of the 9 MWp installation.

Equipped with more than 15 200 solar modules, the plant will generate enough renewable electricity to power approximately 5500 residents annually, while avoiding the release of 2850 tpy of CO 2 into the atmosphere. In March 2025, Velto Renewables, an independent green energy producer, acquired a 50% stake in the project, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable regional energy development.

La Gineste stands out for its synergy between clean energy generation and agriculture. Developed by Q ENERGY in close collaboration with the landowner and local municipality since 2011, the site was originally identified not for its high agronomic value, but for its strategic position within a broader agricultural system.

Though the land had been left fallow for more than 65 years and was ineligible for agricultural subsidies, it has now been revitalised. A young local farmer uses the land for livestock grazing, providing both a secure pasture and a stable source of income. This practice provides natural site maintenance, supports biodiversity, and improves animal welfare. The partial shade from solar panels helps protect the flock from extreme weather, contributing to farm resilience.

Laurent Duwiquet, Regional Solar Manager at Q ENERGY France, responded: “La Gineste is much more than a solar farm – it is part of a real agricultural project. It strengthens the long-term viability of a local farm and reflects the shared vision of the farmer, local officials, and our team.”

For Velto Renewables, the La Gineste project is part of a portfolio of five renewable assets in France, three of which are in the Occitanie region. This project represents more than a clean energy production site: it is a model of sustainable land use, designed to generate lasting economic and social benefits at the local level.

Lionel Daras, Portfolio Manager France, commented: “La Gineste is part of the group’s European, national, and local strategy, serving the energy transition and sustainable regional development. We are continuing our efforts in development and construction to operate the plant in close connection with the region for decades to come.”

Environmental considerations were at the heart of the project’s design. In line with the ‘avoid, reduce, compensate’ principle, the site was carefully selected to avoid impacting moorland, thickets, and woodlands. Native hedgerows have been planted to help the site blend into the landscape, while wildlife corridors and educational signage near public trails aim to support biodiversity and community engagement.

The inauguration marks the end of a 14-year journey – an unusually long timeline for a photovoltaic project. Delays stemmed partly from the late commissioning of the regional electrical substation in Conques-sur-Orbiel, which was essential for the plant’s grid connection.

Global events also took their toll. The COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine disrupted supply chains and drove up material costs, threatening the project’s viability. Although it was selected in a 2022 call for tenders by France’s Commission de Régulation de l'Énergie (CRE) under historically low tariffs, inflation rendered those terms unsustainable. It was not until March 2024 – when a new, more viable tariff was secured through another CRE tender – that construction could proceed.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

