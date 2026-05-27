DESRI and Tierra Adentro Growth Capital begin construction of solar and storage facility

DESRI, a leading renewable energy company, and Tierra Adentro Growth Capital (TAGC), an investment platform providing strategic capital for next generation infrastructure, have started construction on a co-located solar and storage project in San Juan County, New Mexico, US.

Foxtail Flats solar and storage comprises a 170 MW solar project paired with an 80 MW/320 MWh battery storage facility contracted under a long-term power purchase agreement with the Incorporated County of Los Alamos.

The project is sited on land owned by the Ute Mountain Ute and is adjacent to DESRI’s operating San Juan solar and storage facility as well as the retired San Juan Generating Station. The project is expected to begin commercial operations in 2027.

Thomas de Swardt, President of DESRI, noted: “Breaking ground on Foxtail Flats marks another significant milestone for DESRI and for San Juan County. This project builds on the success of our adjacent San Juan solar and storage facility and reflect DESRI’s commitment to the region's clean energy transition. We are grateful for the continued partnership with the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe and the Incorporated County of Los Alamos, and look forward to delivering reliable, cost-effective renewable energy to New Mexico. Finally, DESRI is also thrilled to partner with TAGC in their equity investment in the projects and looks forward to growing a broader partnership with them.”

Alok Sindher, Managing Partner at TAGC, commented: “The Foxtail Flats project will be a milestone in New Mexico’s energy transition and economic development. Together [along with another solar and storage project being built by the companies in New Mexico], these projects will employ approximately 600 construction personnel at their peak and add energy and capacity to the local grid. We’re excited that this equity investment will catalyse local economic growth and employment and is a significant step forward in New Mexico’s progress towards a cleaner grid. We look forward to continuing to partner with DESRI, the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe, the Incorporated County of Los Alamos, and other stakeholders to advance clean energy in New Mexico.”

Matt Heavner, Vice Chair of the Incorporated County of Los Alamos Board of Public Utilities, concluded: “Foxtail Flats’ combination of solar plus storage means we can capture abundant New Mexico sunshine during the day and then use the batteries to deliver that energy in the evening, when people are home, lights are on, and the grid is under the most stress. It will provide a major new source of reliable, carbon-free electricity to Los Alamos, Los Alamos National Laboratory, Sandia National Laboratory, and Kirtland Air Force Base. The Los Alamos community has been awaiting Foxtail Flats, and it is exciting to put shovels in the ground on a project of this scale.”

Financing for the construction of the projects was led by Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale (NORD/LB) and Santander Corporate & Investment Bank.

SOLV Energy will serve as the engineering, procurement, and construction contractor for the solar and storage facilities.

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