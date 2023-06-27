RWE commissions large scale solar farm in Spain

RWE has commissioned a 44 MWac solar project called Perta del Sol in Spain. The new build will include bifacial module technology that will help spur energy production. With this new project, RWE will operate a solar capacity more than 140 MW in Spain.

Following the Casa Valdes solar farm at the beginning of the year, RWE has now commissioned the sister project Puerta del Sol. The plant is also located near Madrid in the Guadalajara province, with a capacity of 44 MWac. Approximately 100 000 bifacial solar modules were installed at this site.

Bifacial solar cells consist of double-sided modules, which allow solar irradiance to be absorbed from the front as well as from the rear side of the module. A second glass pane on the rear side of the module ensures that refracted light is captured from the rear solar cells, thus increasing production and creating a higher efficiency module at the solar plant.

“Innovative technologies like the bifacial modules enable RWE to make the best use of the Spanish sun and to drive forward the energy transition in Spain. We are happy that the expansion of our business is progressing well in Spain, which is one of our most promising growth markets,” said Katja Wünschel, CEO, RWE Renewables Europe & Australia.

In addition to the two solar farms commissioned in 2023, RWE is in the commissioning phase of Las Vaguadas (10 MW) in the province of Badajoz and constructing another large-scale solar project in Andalusia. The Gazules project consists of two solar farms – Gazules 1 and Gazules 2 – with a rated capacity of 46 MWac each. After the commissioning of this project at the end of 2023, RWE will operate solar capacity of approximately 250 MWac in Spain.

