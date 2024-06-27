Q ENERGY sells UK solar farm to AlphaReal

Q ENERGY has announced the completion of the sale of a 33 MW solar PV farm, Whinfield Solar, near Darlington in Northeast England to AlphaReal. This strategic transaction marks a significant milestone in Q ENERGY's commitment to developing sustainable power solutions while further reinforcing its position as a key player in Europe's large-scale renewable energy sector showcasing a reliable renewable energy deployment into the European markets.

Whinfield Solar is currently under construction. The project will be equipped with close to 60 000 ground-mounted solar modules and, when operational, it is expected to produce reliable emission-free electricity to sufficiently satisfy the average power demand of more than 8700 UK households. This will result in a reduction of approximately 8000 tpy of carbon emissions.

“Whinfield Solar is another puzzle piece in Britain’s energy transition. We are proud to be contributing with our high-quality projects. We anticipate a continued strong demand for renewable energy projects across Europe and Q ENERGY’s cutting-edge construction solutions. We are currently developing a pipeline of over 15 GW of green energy projects across Europe, which we will realise and connect to the grid in the coming months and years,” stated Martin Kantel, Head of Investment Central Europe at Q ENERGY.

“We are pleased to have acquired this greenfield solar asset currently under construction. This acquisition aligns with AlphaReal’s increasing focus to invest in greenfield assets that provide additionality to the UK renewable energy sector. AlphaReal follows a diversified investment approach where it primarily invests in onshore wind and ground-mount solar assets, both established renewable technologies that have been deployed at scale,” said Raza Ali, Investment Director Renewable Infrastructure at AlphaReal.

