FRV commissions largest PV plant in Armenia

Fotowatio Renewable Ventures (FRV), a leading developer of sustainable energy solutions, and part of Jameel Energy, has announced the commissioning of the Masrik-1 photovoltaic (PV) plant in Armenia. This 62 MWdc (55 MWac) facility represents a significant step in FRV’s ongoing commitment to fostering the global transition towards clean and sustainable energy sources.

Located on a 130-ha. site, the Masrik-1 plant will avoid the emission of more than 54 000 tpy of CO 2 and will supply electricity to over 21 400 Armenian households. The project not only contributes to the decarbonisation of the country’s energy system, but also reaffirms FRV’s commitment to global sustainable development.

The plant’s construction was carried out by China Machinery Engineering Corp. (CMEC), working closely with key Ministries and Agencies of the Republic of Armenia. The project has been financed with the support of key financial institutions including the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the European Union, and Ameriabank.

The power purchase agreement (PPA) has been signed with Electrical Networks of Armenia CJSC (ENA), ensuring that the energy produced will be distributed through the national grid, further advancing the region’s transition towards a more sustainable and efficient energy system.

The commissioning of the Masrik-1 plant reinforces our position as leaders in renewable energy and highlights the essential role FRV plays in decarbonising the global energy sector. Armenia has enormous potential for renewable energy, and we are proud to contribute to its energy development and a more sustainable future,” said Tristán Higuero, FRV Chief Business Development Officer.

