RWE to modernise wind farm in Lower Saxony, Germany

RWE has won a contract for its Rethen-Vordorf onshore wind farm in the latest tender held by the Federal Network Agency.

In the district of Gifhorn in the state of Lower Saxony, Germany, RWE will replace three existing wind turbines with three modern ones as part of a repowering project. This will quadruple the capacity from 5.4 to 21 MW. The new wind farm is expected to supply around 17 000 households. Construction work is due to start shortly, with commissioning scheduled for the end of 2027.

Sopna Sury, CEO RWE Renewables Europe & Australia, commented: “We will have the same number of turbines, but with four times the capacity. Here in Rethen-Vordorf in Lower Saxony, we will generate more power from the same site. This demonstrates the potential of modernising older wind farms. The region will also benefit, as we will pay a total of 0.3 cents per kilowatt-hour generated to the surrounding local authorities and projects, including the 0.1 cents stipulated by Lower Saxony’s Participation Act. This equates to an annual revenue of up to €165 000.”

Renewable energies are the cornerstone of a secure energy supply in the face of rising electricity demand. Electricity generation from onshore wind farms is particularly cost-effective and has a proven track record. RWE operates onshore wind farms in Germany with a capacity of around 770 MW and is continuously expanding them. To ensure a strong presence in the regionally focused wind and solar sector, RWE is represented throughout Germany by seven regional offices. To further drive forward the expansion of renewable energy, the company is seeking suitable sites nationwide for wind, solar, and battery projects.

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