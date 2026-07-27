Meridian secures consent for Morrinsville solar farm in New Zealand

The reliable Waikato sunshine will soon be providing more power for New Zealand as Meridian Energy has received consent to build a 110 MW solar farm near Morrinsville.

With around 230 000 solar panels, Morrinsville solar farm will produce up to 200 GWh of electricity per year – enough to power more than 25 000 average Kiwi homes.

Meridian CEO, Mike Roan, commented: “It’s great to have received a green light. This solar farm is one of a large number of projects we have in our development pipeline that’ll help boost the country’s energy supply and help bring prices down. Each of these projects will also provide a valuable boost for local economies through new jobs and local spend.”

The 134-hectare site is 2 km east of Morrinsville and 600 m south of the Piako substation, where the solar farm would connect to the national grid. The consent also allows for electricity storage in the future through a distributed battery energy storage system.

Mike Roan added: “We know that New Zealanders want reliable and affordable electricity supply, and that’s what makes developments like this so important. Harnessing more electricity from the sun means we can hold more water in our hydro lakes for when it’s needed most. Meridian has a big role to play in building the new capacity New Zealanders are asking for, which is why we’re planning to invest around NZ$3 billion through to 2030 to add more new renewable energy projects, further strengthen New Zealand’s electricity supply, and stay ahead of the growing demand for electricity.”

Morrinsville solar farm is expected to generate in excess of 100 local construction jobs and contribute tens of millions of dollars in local spend if it is built. Following construction, around four to five permanent jobs are expected to be created.

In line with Meridian’s sustainability commitments, the project will enhance existing habitats and waterways, and add new native riparian planting as part of the project. Sheep grazing will take place alongside the solar panels to maximise land productivity, and screen planting will minimise any visual effects.

The project is still subject to final investment decision by the Meridian Board. If approved, construction could begin in 2028 and take around two years to build.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Summer issue of 2026 is out now! The new issue starts with a regional report on Latin America and the Caribbean, considering the benefits and challenges of renewable energy development in the region. The issue also covers topics such as lubricants, digitalisation, the importance of ports, battery storage technology, and more! With contributors from industry leaders including ABB, WindEurope, Sungrow, among others, this is an issue not to miss.