Avangrid completes module installation at True North Solar project

Avangrid, Inc., a sustainable energy company and member of the Iberdrola Group, recently installed the final modules at True North Solar, a significant achievement for the 238 MWac (321 MWdc) clean energy project located in Falls County, Texas, US. Avangrid installed more than 488 000 solar modules at the site over the past several months, accomplishing this milestone ahead of schedule.

“This is a major accomplishment and we are proud of the hardworking women and men who are bringing this clean energy project onto the Texas grid,” said Pedro Azagra, Avangrid CEO. “In celebrating this milestone, we look forward to finishing the project. This is yet another example of Avangrid executing on its commitment to accelerate the clean energy transition.”

Avangrid continues to commission the True North and will soon begin building a dedicated operations and maintenance facility at the site. Commercial operation is expected to commence at the end of 2024.

True North will become the largest solar project in Avangrid’s portfolio and its first solar project in Texas. Once construction is completed, it will supply clean, renewable energy in support of Meta’s net zero commitment, including supporting its upcoming data centre in neighbouring Temple, its second data centre facility in Texas, with 100% renewable energy.

Construction of True North has supported 350 jobs at the peak of work, with the majority of those jobs sourced locally. The project will support several permanent, high-paying jobs that will remain in the community for the life of the project. Avangrid expects to pay more than US$40 million in taxes over the life of the project.

Avangrid has developed, built, and operated renewable energy projects in Texas for more than 15 years, with more than 1200 MW of installed wind capacity. The company has paid more than US$100 million in property taxes from its existing facilities.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Summer 2024 issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment from Terrawatt on the streamlining of the permitting process in Italy, before moving on to a regional report from Frost & Sullivan on the energy landscape in Asia Pacific. This issue looks at key topics such as wind installation vessels, offshore wind turbine foundations, weather analysis, solar maintenance, and more!