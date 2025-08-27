Aura Power secures planning consent for Marsh Lane

Aura Power has secured planning consent for a 30 MW solar farm between Palgrave and Wortham in Mid Suffolk, following unanimous approval by the local planning committee in April. The planning permission was subject to the signing of a legal agreement to provide measures to protect and support Skylark nesting areas, which has now been finalised and planning permission formally granted.

The solar farm will be delivered in partnership with three local landowners, offering them a vital opportunity to diversify and safeguard their farming operations.

One of the participating farmers explained: “Some may question whether taking land out of food production is the right decision. But the reality is, this is not prime agricultural land, and the revenue from the solar farm will help secure the future of our wider farm business. This project is not a threat to food security – it is a safe-guard. It will provide a stable, reliable income that allows us to invest in better farming practices, modern equipment, and long-term sustainability. It means we can keep producing food, rather than facing financial uncertainty that might force us to sell off land or scale back operations.”

Once operational, Marsh Lane solar farm will generate enough renewable electricity to power the equivalent of around 12 000 typical homes each year, while saving an estimated 11 000 tpy of CO2 compared to fossil fuel generation.

The project will also deliver a significant uplift in biodiversity, with extensive species-rich grassland, wildflower meadows, hedgerow planting, and habitat features designed to support birds and pollinators.

Peter Thomas, UK Head of Development at Aura Power, said: “We are delighted that Marsh Lane solar farm has been approved, and we’re grateful to both the committee and local community for their constructive engagement. This project demonstrates how clean energy generation, farming, and biodiversity can work hand-in-hand, while delivering long-term benefits for rural businesses and the local environment.”

The company is progressing towards a grid connection date of September 2027, with construction scheduled to commence in early Spring 2027.

