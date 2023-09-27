LONGi signs supply agreement with R.Power S.A

LONGi, a leading green technology company, has signed an agreement with the Management Board of R. Power S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, for the supply of photovoltaic modules with a total capacity of 101.1 MW.

In recent years, the R.Power Group has developed and commercialised more than 750 MWp of power plants through auction mechanisms and has obtained connection conditions for more than 1 GWp. The current portfolio of more than 8 GWp of projects under development is one of the largest in Europe. They also bring a portfolio of over 50 solar photovoltaic (PV) projects at various stages of development. LONGi will provide their innovative PV modules that will be used in some of the PV farms that are being built in the country.

Gulnara Abdullina, Vice president of LONGi Europe, said: “We are very proud that R.Power has chosen LONGi for their projects across Poland and we hope to continue the fruitful cooperation as two big players in the energy field to contribute to sustainable goals. LONGi has a strong presence in Europe as one of the main leaders in PV energy distribution, and, as such, contemplates ambitious goals as it continues its European expansion, and these kinds of collaborations are key.”

R.Power highlighted: “We are glad to be working with a leading manufacturer thanks to its top bankability, performance and quality of their products. Working with these kinds of partners, who are bankable, is key for our long run strategy. This collaboration will not only help to achieve Europe’s goals for decarbonisation by 2050, but also contribute significantly to providing a solution for the continuously increasing energy crisis.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Autumn 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on green hydrogen, wind installation technology, blade monitoring solutions, and more. This issue also features a regional report looking at some key renewables projects in Australia.