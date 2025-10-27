D.TRADING signs solar power contract with ib vogt in Poland

D.TRADING has contracted over 120 GWh of solar power from an operational facility owned by German developer ib vogt GmbH in Poland.

The agreement is structured as a virtual power purchase agreement (PPA) linked to the Ziebice solar farm located in Poland’s Silesian Voivodeship. The 40 MWp facility, commissioned in May 2024, generates approximately 43 GWh of renewable electricity annually.

The collaboration highlights how structured PPAs continue to play an essential role in Poland’s renewable energy landscape, even amid changing market conditions.

Stanislav Dudka, Head of EU Power Desk at D.TRADING, commented: “This agreement reflects D.TRADING’s ongoing commitment to supporting the growth of renewable energy markets in Central and Eastern Europe. By partnering with leading developers such as ib vogt, we continue to expand our green power portfolio and enable the energy transition through innovative trading solutions.”

