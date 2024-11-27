Low Carbon begins commercial operations on Dutch solar portfolio

Global renewable energy company, Low Carbon, has announced that a portfolio of four Dutch solar farms with a renewable energy capacity of 53 MW have become fully operational.

The four assets including Ter Apel (26.7 MW) in the province of Groningen, Overijssel (7.4 MW) and two sites at Wijk bij Duurstede (10.3 MW and 8.7 MW), in the province of Utrecht, have all received their provisional acceptance certificate allowing them to be formally taken over.

Nearly 90 000 solar modules have been installed across the sites, which will help to power more than 20 000 homes and avoid an estimated 13 000 tpy of cafrbon dioxide equivalent, playing a key role in advancing the Dutch government’s decarbonisation efforts. The portfolio has a projected annual generation capacity of 50 000 MWh.

To deliver each project, Low Carbon worked closely with its partner BELECTRIC GmbH, one of Europe’s leading providers of engineering, procurement and construction services for solar farms, who together have commissioned over 120 MW of renewables.

The news reinforces Low Carbon’s leading position in the Dutch renewables market following last month’s announcement on the delivery of 6 GW battery storage platform in the Netherlands – one of the largest battery portfolios to be brought to market internationally – as the company looks to play a major role in tackling climate change.

Low Carbon’s Managing Director of Portfolio Management, Steven Hughes, said: “We are delighted to see our first solar projects in the Netherlands enter commercial operations, which is a landmark moment in Low Carbon’s journey as an independent power producer and reinforces our capability to deliver renewable energy projects at scale in different markets.

“Our partnership with BELECTRIC has been core to successfully delivering these projects as we look to create as much large scale renewable energy as possible. We look forward to bringing more new capacity online in the coming months as we ramp up our efforts in the fight against climate change.”

