Walla Walla Solar Farm generates initial clean energy

Fotowatio Renewable Ventures (FRV) Australia, a developer of sustainable energy solutions, and part of Jameel Energy and the Canadian infrastructure fund OMERS, has announced the successful generation of the first kWh of clean energy from the Walla Walla Solar Farm, marking a significant milestone in FRV Australia’s renewable energy ambitions.

The Walla Walla Solar Farm, located in the Riverina region of New South Wales, has a peak power capacity of 353 MW and is set to be one of the largest solar projects in the state.

The project plays a critical role in meeting the New South Wales Government’s renewable energy targets, while contributing significantly to the local economy. During construction, the Walla Walla Solar Farm created up to 350 jobs, helping boost employment opportunities and investment in regional services.

Before the start of its construction, FRV Australia signed a 15 year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Microsoft to provide renewable energy from the project to its data centres in Australia.

The Walla Walla Solar Farm represents the eighth operational project that is part of FRV Australia’s portfolio. Together, these projects have now a total power capacity of almost 1 GW.

This marks another significant milestone recently achieved by FRV Australia and the continued growth of their portfolio; earlier this year the company completed a US$750 million (AUS$ 1.2 billion) refinancing of the entire portfolio of projects in Australia which also include Walla Walla Solar Farm. It also reached financial close of the 100 MW/200 MWh Terang Large Scale Battery Project which is currently under construction.

