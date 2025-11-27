ABB to modernise automation systems at solar power plants in Spain

ABB has been selected by independent power producer, ContourGlobal, to replace the solar field control system at four concentrated solar power (CSP) facilities in southwest Spain, enabling the secure and efficient integration of renewable power into national electricity grids to support European energy transition efforts.

The existing systems, which have been in operation for more than 10 years, will be migrated to ABB AbilityTM Symphony® Plus SCADA, based on ABB’s AC500 and AC 800M platforms. These will provide each CSP plant with a scalable, high-performance control solution that ensures long-term system availability and enhanced cyber security.

Solar tracking algorithms within ABB’s system calculate the sun’s position every 480 msec. with an accuracy of 0.0001 degrees. This enables the continuous positioning of 7400 mirrors at the facilities to maximise efficiency, while correcting for drift, terrain tilt, and variable weather conditions.

ABB’s solution offers a robust and flexible approach to modernising ContourGlobal‘s CSP assets. The ability to integrate seamlessly with existing third-party controls and allow phased replacement minimises disruption and ensures continued operational efficiency and reliability.

CSP has been identified as a significant contributor to the transformation of the European energy system by providing dispatchable electricity, which can complement the integration of variable output renewables into the grid. The EU funds CSP research projects to identify more efficient cycles and components, as well as contributing to financing first-of-a-kind plants.

While photovoltaic (PV) solar panels generate electricity directly, CSP plants use fields of mirrors to concentrate sunlight onto a receiver point. The concentrated heat warms a fluid, which is then used to produce steam and drive a turbine. This process can allow CSP plants to store energy and generate electricity when the sun is not shining.

Per Erik Holsten, President of ABB’s Energy Industries division, commented: “Modernising automation assets is just as important as installing new ones if we are to achieve a secure and sustainable energy system to meet growing demand. By applying our expertise in automation, electrification, and digitalisation, we are enabling operators like ContourGlobal extend the life and efficiency of their facilities and deliver reliable renewable power to the grid.”

ABB’s scope at each of the four CSP plants includes a fully integrated control and data management architecture, incorporating Symphony Plus SCADA, S+ Historian functionality, AC 800M control cabinets, and AC500 local solar field controllers. Advanced cyber security measures, such as automated backups, certified patching and antivirus management, will reinforce system integrity and compliance.

The ContourGlobal facilities are located in Majadas, approximately 210 km from Madrid; in Orellana, approximately 300 km from Madrid; and in Palma del Río, around 90 km from Seville, where both Solar Fields 1 and 2 will be upgraded. The migration is scheduled for completion by February 2027.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Explore the latest insights into the renewable energy sector in the autumn issue of Energy Global, out now! This edition features a regional report on the Asia Pacific from Aurora Energy Research, mapping out why the wholesale price cap is detrimental to the energy transition in India. The issue then delves into articles covering crucial topics such as digitalisation in renewables, inspection & maintenance, developments in floating offshore wind, coatings, solar optimisation and more. Contributors include Flotation Energy, DNV, Sarens, Neuman & Esser, Teknos, and more, so this issue is not one to miss!