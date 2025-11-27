The Copper Mark and SSI sign agreement

The Copper Mark and the Solar Stewardship Initiative (SSI) have signed a memorandum of understanding that provides a framework for collaboration promoting responsible production and sourcing of copper across the solar energy value chain.

Copper is a major component in solar energy generation and transmission and as the demand for renewable energy increases so too does the need for co-operation between key stakeholders in the copper value chain.

“We look forward to working with SSI members and connecting them with Copper Mark Participants and Partners. For example, we hope to jointly deliver chain of custody pilots for responsible copper – from mine site to end user – to promote transparency and make the business case for responsible production up and down the solar energy value chain,” said Michèle Brülhart, Executive Director of the Copper Mark.

“This collaboration with the Copper Mark is an important step towards building a truly integrated approach to responsible production in the solar value chain. By connecting upstream and downstream assurance efforts, we can strengthen transparency and accountability from raw materials to finished solar products. Together, we aim to create stronger links between the metals and solar sectors ensuring that the rapid expansion of renewables is grounded in ethical, traceable, and sustainable supply chains,” added Rachel Owens, CEO of the SSI.

One of the ambitions of the collaboration between the Copper Mark and SSI will be a sector leadership project that maps value chains, identifies environmental, social, and governance risks and provides solutions to enhance sector-wide performance. This work will be a key component of the Copper Mark’s Initiative for Responsible Renewable Energy Value Chains and its forthcoming Responsible Metals Value Chain Platform launching in 2026. It will create opportunities for direct engagement between copper value chain actors that mine, smelt, refine, recycle, fabricate copper products, and downstream actors that manufacture components, products, and operate grid systems in the solar energy industry. It will also invite contributions from civil society organisations, regulatory experts, and academics.

