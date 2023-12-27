X-ELIO and Bankinter close €35 million financing agreement

X-ELIO, a global leader in the development of renewable energy projects, has successfully closed a financing agreement with Bankinter for a total of €35 million. These funds will be invested in the development, operation, and maintenance of three photovoltaic solar energy projects in Spain with a total capacity of 67 MW.

Specifically, the funds will be allocated to two projects of the company in the Municipality of Xixona in the Valencian Community. These projects sum up a capacity of 50 MW being one under construction, expected to be completed by the end of year, and the other in operation since 2021. The other 17 MW fall under a project in operation located in the municipality of Fuente Álamo in the Region of Murcia.

These projects represent a significant boost to the penetration of clean energy in the Spanish energy mix contributing to the achievement of the energy transition goals set for the coming years.

Nicholas Pentreath, Chief Financial Officer of X-ELIO, stated: “At X-ELIO our mission is clear. We continue to deliver high quality projects in a market that has always demonstrated to be an advanced and key strategic location for the development of clean energy as is Spain. We will keep seizing the opportunities the market offers to address climate needs in collaboration with top-tier partners like Bankinter.”

