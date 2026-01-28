Nextpower Arabia to supply 2.25 GW of smart solar trackers for solar project

Nextpower Arabia, the newly formed joint venture between Nextpower and Abunayyan Holding, will provide 2.25 GWp of advanced solar tracking systems to Larsen & Toubro (L&T) for the Bisha solar project, one of the largest utility scale solar plants being developed by an ACWA Power-led consortium.

The project was procured by the Saudi Power Procurement Co. (SPPC) as part of Wave 6 of the Kingdom’s National Renewable Energy Program (NREP) overseen by the Ministry of Energy.

Located in the Asir Province, Bisha is the largest of the Wave 6 solar projects. The project represents a significant addition to Saudi Arabia’s expanding utility scale portfolio and supports the Kingdom’s long-term energy and decarbonisation objectives. This new 2.25 GWp order is the first major project to be fulfilled through the Nextpower Arabia joint venture, now fully operational.

Through localised sales, manufacturing, delivery, and supply chain capabilities, Nextpower Arabia will support the efficient deployment of utility scale solar power plants, while advancing industrial development and workforce development in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Bharathi Kumar, General Manager (Renewable International), L&T, commented: “We have tremendous confidence in Nextpower Arabia to provide the most advanced utility-grade solar solutions that will help us deliver maximum performance and low-cost clean energy through the new Bisha solar plant long into the future. Localising the production of these new systems that will form the foundation of the Bisha plant will deliver greater efficiencies throughout the development process while reducing the cost and impact of international shipping.”

Dan Shugar, Founder and CEO, Nextpower, added: “The MENA region is a top strategic priority for Nextpower. This project builds on our longstanding partnerships with ACWA Power and L&T and marks an important milestone for our new joint venture with Abunayyan Holding. Through Nextpower Arabia, we are localising the industry’s most resilient and intelligent solar plant technologies, engineered specifically for the region’s demanding conditions, while strengthening the local supply chain to support Saudi Arabia’s long-term energy transition goals.”

Turki Al-Amri, Nextpower Arabia Chairman and CEO, and Abunayyan Holding CEO, concluded, “The Bisha project will significantly contribute to national and regional renewable energy transformation objectives. By manufacturing and producing Nextpower Arabia systems in the Kingdom, we can deliver a wide range of benefits from our newly localised solar supply chain for our development partners while advancing Saudi’s national industrialisation strategy.”

