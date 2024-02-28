EDF Renewables signs PPA for Californian solar and storage project

EDF Renewables North America has announced a 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Southern California Public Power Authority (SCPPA) for a portion of the Bonanza solar and storage project. The carbon-free electricity generated by the 125 MWac solar photovoltaic (PV) system and 65 MW 4-hour battery energy storage system (BESS) is guaranteed to begin delivery to SCPPA’s participating members, Pasadena Water & Power and Azusa Light & Water, by December 31, 2028. The Bonanza Solar and Storage project, located in Clark County, Nevada, will have a total capacity of 300 MWac solar PV along with a 195 MW 4-hour BESS.

Located on federal land in the southern Nevada desert, the Project expects to create approximately 500 jobs during the peak construction phase. Recognising the importance of protecting wildlife, habitat, and other environmental resources, the Bonanza Solar and Storage project is collaborating closely with federal and state agencies to minimise project impacts.

“We are delighted to extend our successful partnership with SCPPA, which has been ongoing for over a decade, to expand the availability of renewable energy and support their decarbonization commitment for member communities,” said Sohinaz Sotoudeh, Vice President – West Origination and Power Marketing for EDF Renewables. “We look forward to future opportunities that will advance SCPPA’s goals of achieving carbon-free energy in Southern California.”

“Bonanza adds to SCPPA’s current portfolio of renewable energy projects, bringing the total to over 3000 MW that will be supplied through SCPPA to Southern California Public Power Utilities to support their transition to a carbon-free energy future,” stated Michael Webster, SCPPA’s Executive Director.

EDF Renewables, one of the largest renewable developers in North America, is committed to providing solutions to meet our customer’s carbon-reduction goals. With over 35 years of experience and 18 GW of wind, solar, and storage projects developed, EDF Renewables provides integrated energy solutions from grid-scale power to electric vehicle charging.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Winter 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles weather analysis, geothermal solutions, energy storage technology, and more. This issue also features a regional report looking at the future of renewables in North America, and a report from Théodore Reed-Martin, Editorial Assistant, Energy Global, on how Iceland utilises its unique geology for renewable energy.