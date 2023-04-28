Leeward Renewable Energy announces First Solar order

First Solar has announced an agreement to supply 2 GWDC of advanced, responsibly produced thin film photovoltaic (PV) solar modules to Leeward Renewable En-ergy (LRE). The deal is expected to see First Solar deliver the modules in 2026 and 2027.

This agreement builds on LRE’s existing relationship with First Solar as a major buyer and operator of the company’s solar technology. This latest agreement is expected to take LRE’s total fleet of First Solar modules to almost 6 GWDC by 2028.

“We look forward to expanding our long-standing partnership with First Solar, which is consistent with our high-growth strategy as we continue to expand our renewable energy portfolio in the US, prioritising sustainable and responsible development,” said Jason Allen, CEO, LRE. “Through this partnership, LRE’s solar portfolio champions US manufacturing, fortifying the US solar module supply chain and supporting the creation of new American jobs.”

Designed and developed at its R&D centres in California and Ohio, First Solar’s advanced thin film PV modules set industry benchmarks for quality, durability, reliability, design, and environmental performance. The modules have the lowest car-bon and water footprint of any commercially available PV technology today.

First Solar’s differentiated thin film semiconductor, integrated manufacturing process and tightly controlled supply chain helps eliminate the risk of exposure to solar supply chains identified by the US Department of Labor’s 2022 List of Goods Produced by Child Labor or Forced Labor as being tainted by forced labour. First Solar is the only company among the 10 largest solar manufacturers globally that is a member of the Responsible Business Alliance (RBA), the world’s largest industry coalition dedicated to supporting the rights and well-being of workers and communities in the global supply chain. The company is also the first PV manufacturer to have its product included in the Electronic Product Environmental Assessment Tool (EPEAT) global registry for sustainable electronics.

“We are pleased that Leeward Renewable Energy has expanded on its commitment, not just to First Solar but to responsibly produced solar technology developed here in the US,” said Georges Antoun, Chief Commercial Officer, First Solar. “In partnering with First Solar, LRE is part of a group of sophisticated solar project developers that have recognised the value of strategic procurement, which optimises the competitiveness of solar projects, while minimising pricing, supply, and compliance risk.”

First Solar is expanding its US manufacturing footprint, which currently stands at approximately 6 GW of annual nameplate capacity with three operating factories in Ohio. The company is expected to reach more than 10 GW of annual nameplate capacity in the US by 2025, when it is scheduled to complete its new US$1.1 billion factory in Alabama and a US$185 million expansion of its existing capacity in Ohio. First Solar is also investing up to US$370 million in a new research and development innovation centre in Ohio.

