Ingeteam awarded contracts by European Energy

Ingeteam has strengthened its presence in the Australian solar sector after being awarded two contracts by European Energy to supply its technology to two new photovoltaic plants to be built in Australia. The projects, called Lancaster and Mulwala, will contribute to the decarbonisation of the country and will further its commitment to renewable energies.

The Lancaster solar plant will be located in Victoria and will have an installed capacity of 106 MW. The Mulwala solar plant will be located in New South Wales and will have a capacity of 31 MW. Together, these projects are expected to come on line in 2026, generating approximately 255 GWh of renewable energy annually, enough to power around 54 000 Australian homes.

Specifically, the company will supply 77 inverters of its INGECON SUN Power B Series model, integrated into 22 medium-voltage power transformer stations. The scope of supply includes the commissioning of the equipment and the control electronics for the photovoltaic plants (PPCs).

Jorge Guillén, Sales Manager for the photovoltaic and storage sector in Australia, emphasised: “This is the first project we have carried out for this client, which has placed its trust in Ingeteam because of our technical capacity and proven solvency in the more than 4 GW supplied in the country. We are very proud to contribute to the electrification of Australia, decarbonising its energy matrix.”

