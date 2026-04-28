BayernLB finances RP Global’s 50 MWp photovoltaic project on former mining site

RP Global has received bridge financing from BayernLB for its 50 MWp photovoltaic (PV) plant, Harbke.

Evergy provided RP Global with technical advisory for this deal, while Chatham acted as legal advisor. Watson Farley & Williams advised BayernLB on the project financing.

Jan-Peter Müller, BayernLB’s Global Head of Energy and Mobility, commented: “It was a great honour to accompany and advise RP Global on their first transaction in Germany. Thank you very much for trusting us with this important milestone in your company’s history. Hopefully, this is the start of many more projects still to come.”

Jorge Rodriguez, RP Global’s CFO, added: “We are delighted to have closed our first German financing with such a reputable institution as the BayernLB. This funding enables us to further advance our local portfolio and continue our expansion in the German market.”

Harbke, RP Global’s first project in Germany, is located on a historic site. The spoil tip of a former lignite mining site on the East-West border between Saxony-Anhalt and Lower Saxony. It was developed in collaboration with MaxSolar, the project’s EPC partner.

The planned commissioning date for Harbke is September 2026, upon which it will start receiving the EEG feed-in tariff. The panels have already been installed, and construction works for the substation are currently underway. RP Global is also working on the project’s extension. Around 15 MWp may be added as soon as the grid line reinforcement is complete.

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