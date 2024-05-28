GE Vernova signs Turkish solar supply contract

GE Vernova Inc. has announced it has signed a contract with Kalyon PV to supply its FLEXINVERTERTM solar power station, as well as design and engineering services, to Kalyon PV in Viransehir, Turkey. Inogen, GE Vernova’s regional solutions provider, will be in charge of the construction and installation of the solar power station.

GE Vernova’s solar power station is expected to power Kalyon Enerji’s 157 MW solar photovoltaics (PV) factory, making Kalyon Enerji one of the first companies in Turkey to produce solar panels using 100% renewable electricity when commissioned.

“We are proud to be a driving force behind Turkey’s transition to clean energy. By investing in solar panel manufacturing and providing these solar panels to large-scale solar power plants, we’re not only providing sustainable energy solutions, but also creating jobs and contributing to Turkey's energy independence,” said Murtaza Ata, Board Member of Kalyon PV.

"After having executed several Renewable Energy Resources Zones (YEKA) projects in Turkey, we are now focusing on industries that want to produce captive power at a utility scale for their self-consumption through PV projects, such as Kalyon PV’s solar power plant in Viransehir, and renewable hybrid projects, including large scale storage. We offer a comprehensive financing to support our customers, which includes support from export credit agencies. This financing package enables us to provide competitive financing options to facilitate and scale up the adoption of renewable energy technologies in the energy sector," added Megi Gabriyel, Region Leader Solar and Storage Solutions, Middle East, Africa and Turkey at GE Vernova.

This collaboration builds upon an existing relationship, leveraging the success of Kalyon Enerji’s 1,347 MWp/1,000 MWe Karapinar solar power plant in the Konya Karapinar province, which deployed GE Vernova's FLEXINVERTERTM solar technology. Commissioned in 2023, the Karapinar facility is Turkey’s largest single source of solar power to date. The project was part of the first Turkish solar YEKA GES tender launched in 2017 by the Turkish Ministry of Energy under the Renewable Energy Resources Zones (YEKA) program that streamlines the development of large-scale solar and wind farms.

