CTG connects PV projects to power grid

Two new photovoltaic (PV) projects developed by China Three Gorges Corporation (CTG), Huohongmalu and Maoniuping, as part of a national green energy demonstration base in the lower reaches of the Jinsha River, were connected to the power grid in late April.

With an installed capacity of 150 MW and 105 MW, the two new projects generate 429 million kWh of clean electricity each year, which is equivalent to reducing approximately 409 900 t of carbon dioxide emissions and saving 171 400 t of standard coal.

