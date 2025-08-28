RWE commissions new photovoltaic plant in Hambach opencast mine

RWE has commissioned a new photovoltaic (PV) plant (13.9 MWp/12 MWac) close to the municipality of Niederzier in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany.

Spanning around 12 hectares on the western edge of the Hambach opencast mine, over 22 000 solar panels can now generate enough green electricity to supply around 4500 households per year in a climate-friendly manner.

The new PV plant was constructed in less than five months. For the first time, an artificial intelligence-supported tool was used to monitor the construction process. The tool compares drone images of the construction site with the plans, helping to document construction progress quickly and efficiently and identify any deviations.

Katja Wünschel, CEO RWE Renewables Europe & Australia, commented: “Thanks to the tremendous dedication of our team, we were able to commission the new plant near Niederzier ahead of schedule. This is already the third solar park that we have implemented at the Hambach opencast mine. It is important to us to get the people in the region on board – for example by involving the neighbouring municipalities. Our collaboration with the NEULAND HAMBACH organisation is a case in point. The region benefits in two ways: not only do solar plants supply green electricity, but the local communities receive some of the revenue the solar parks generate.”

Two large PV facilities are already in operation at the Hambach opencast mine – one with an integrated battery storage system. Together, the two plants have a capacity of 47.2 MWp and can thus supply the equivalent of around 14 500 households with green electricity. The battery storage system with a capacity of 8 MWh makes it possible to match power feed-in even better to demand. RWE operates these plants together with NEULAND HAMBACH GmbH, which represents the interests of the six municipalities located next to the opencast mine – Elsdorf, Jülich, Kerpen, Merzenich, Niederzier, and Titz. The municipalities trough NEULAND HAMBACH GmbH have the option to take a share in the new PV plant in Niederzier as well.

Together with the new project in Niederzier, RWE now operates eight PV plants in the Rhenish region – four of which have integrated battery storage systems. In addition, RWE operates a total of nine onshore wind farms in the region. Further wind and solar farms are under construction and in the planning stage.

