Neoen bags 222MW in French solar projects

Neoen, a leading French independent producer of exclusively renewable energy announces that it has won 221.6 MWp in the French government’s latest calls for tenders.

In the ‘ground-mounted’ category, Neoen has won 15 projects ranging from 3.3 to 42.2 MWp, totalling 221.6 MWp in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, Bourgogne-Franche-Comté, Centre Val-de Loire, Grand Est, Hauts-de-France, Ile-de-France, Normandie, Nouvelle-Aquitaine, and Occitanie regions. Construction of these projects is expected to start between 2024 and 2025. The number and diversity of these projects testify to Neoen’s expertise and ability to develop ground-mounted solar farms all over France.

Among these, 12 photovoltaic projects will contribute to the redevelopment of disused industrial sites. For instance, the Lambrun (13 MWp, Loire-Atlantique) and Lézignan (15.9 MWp, Hérault) solar farms will be built on ancient quarries, and two other solar farms will be erected on prior landfill sites. Meanwhile, in Essonne, Neoen will build a 42.2 MWp solar farm, the largest of the Ile-de-France region, on a former air force base.

In addition, over 25% of the capacity awarded are agrisolar projects: Ferme de Bord (30 MWp, Haute-Vienne) and Fère-Champenoise (30 MWp, Marne). These projects will combine sheep farming and renewable electricity generation on the same site.

“I would like to congratulate our team and thank the local communities that have placed their trust in us. Once again, we have been ranked among the top winners, repeatedly showing our ability to bring projects to fruition and strengthening our partners in the choice they made to get involved with us to see the projects successfully completed. This latest achievement takes us past the 2 GW milestone for assets in operation, under construction or projects awarded in France, which bolsters our position as the country’s leading independent renewable energy producer,” said Guillaume Decaen, French Development Director of Neoen.

“We are proud of Neoen’s latest and significant contribution to our country’s energy transition. In France, over the last 15 years, Neoen has demonstrated its ability to grow strongly, rapidly, and in a diversified manner. This growth is set to accelerate further, fuelled by the quality of our project portfolio. Now more than ever, France is one of Neoen’s global pillars and Neoen is a key player in France,” added Xavier Barbaro, Chainman and CEO of Neoen.

