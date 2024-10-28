Sonnedix inaugurates Polish solar PV cluster

Sonnedix, a renewable energy producer with over 3 GW of global operating capacity, has announced the inauguration of its 21 MW WD solar photovoltaic (PV) cluster in the Podlasie region of north-eastern Poland.

When fully operational in 2024 the WD Cluster will produce around 24 500 MWh of renewable energy, enough to power nearly 13 000 households in Poland and avoid nearly 8000 t of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO 2 e).

Sonnedix first entered Poland in early 2022, after it acquired the solar PV developer Sun Power Energy. This gave Sonnedix a development pipeline of over 1 GW and a strong platform for future growth. Today’s milestone reflects Sonnedix’s commitment to increasing its presence in Poland and to help drive forward the country’s transition to clean energy.

Justyna Nesteruk, Head of Growth and Representative Director for Sonnedix Poland, said: "Today, we're celebrating a major achievement as our team and partners, along with representatives from authorities and communities, come together to mark the successful completion of the WD Cluster. The three projects with combined capacity of 21 MW will play an important role in bringing more clean energy to Poland, while also supporting the local community. It’s great to see the team’s hard work and dedication brought to life.”

Axel Thiemann, Sonnedix CEO added: “The inauguration of the WD solar cluster demonstrates our commitment to supporting Poland’s energy transition journey. Poland is a new market for Sonnedix and we believe solar will play an important role in helping the country meet its clean energy goals.”

As well as generating renewable energy, the cluster will support biodiversity and economic development in the local community. It will create habitats for native animals and improve the soil health for plants. Revenue from taxes generated by the installation will directly support and strengthen the local economy.

The inauguration ceremony is being held at Wdziekon Drugi and will be attended by representatives from local and regional authorities. Sonnedix’s management team in Poland will cut the ribbon, officially inaugurating the cluster.

