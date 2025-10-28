FRV Australia to develop 210 MWdc solar project in New Zealand

Fotowatio Renewable Ventures (FRV) Australia, a leading developer of sustainable energy solutions and part of Jameel Energy and the Canadian infrastructure fund, OMERS, has announced the active development of the Rangitikei solar project, located in the Rangitikei District of New Zealand’s North Island, with a proposed capacity of 210 MWdc.

This announcement coincides with the conclusion of its joint venture with Genesis Energy, an agreement that facilitated FRV Australia’s entry into the New Zealand market and accelerated the development of multiple solar projects in the country.

FRV Australia has purchased the Rangitikei project from the joint venture. Covering an area of approximately 450 hectares, the solar farm will generate around 350 000 MWh per year, enough to power approximately 45 000 homes. In addition, it will help avoid approximately 35 000 tpy of carbon dioxide emissions.

The project will bring local employment creating a peak of 250 jobs, with an average of 75 workers over an expected 24-month construction period. The project design also includes the potential for future integration of a battery energy storage system (BESS), which will enhance grid flexibility and resilience.

Carlo Frigerio, CEO of FRV Australia, commented: “With Rangitikei, we are taking another step in our efforts to contribute to New Zealand’s low emission energy future. The development of this project contributes to FRV Australia’s vision of leading the energy transition in this region, supporting local economic development, and contributing to the green electrification goals of Aotearoa.”

At the same time, FRV Australia has expressed its gratitude to Genesis Energy for its role during the joint venture, noting that the relationship between the two companies will continue through their co-ownership of the Lauriston solar farm (Canterbury), which began generation in November 2024 as the largest solar farm in New Zealand at the time.

Frigerio added: “We greatly value our collaboration with Genesis, which has been instrumental in this journey and a testimony of the strong partnership and capability to deliver projects. FRV Australia now continues its journey as we explore new renewable development opportunities in the country.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Explore the latest insights into the renewable energy sector in the autumn issue of Energy Global, out now! This edition features a regional report on the Asia Pacific from Aurora Energy Research, mapping out why the wholesale price cap is detrimental to the energy transition in India. The issue then delves into articles covering crucial topics such as digitalisation in renewables, inspection & maintenance, developments in floating offshore wind, coatings, solar optimisation and more. Contributors include Flotation Energy, DNV, Sarens, Neuman & Esser, Teknos, and more, so this issue is not one to miss!